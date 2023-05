At least one person is dead Saturday night following a crash on the North Livermore Road on-ramp to westbound Interstate 580.

1 dead after 3 cars involved in accident at on-ramp in Livermore, police say

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead Saturday night following a crash on the North Livermore Road on-ramp to westbound Interstate 580.

It happened just after 9 p.m., and the California Highway Patrol says at least three vehicles were involved.

One of the cars slammed into a light pole.

Witnesses tell ABC7 News that the cars may have been racing.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live