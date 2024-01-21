I-280 northbound lanes reopen in SF after multi-car collision, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Sigalert for I-280 northbound to US-101 southbound has ended after the area was cleared by authorities from a traffic collision.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

In a social media post, the San Francisco Fire Department said lanes were closed due to a four-car collision, with seven total patients. Lanes reopened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and use caution on the roadways as authorities cleared the area for the evening.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.