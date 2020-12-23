gun violence

Bay Bridge caravan calls for justice in deadly shooting of 6-year-old boy in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Family and friends are pleading for justice in the death of 6-year-old boy. Jace Young was shot to death on the Fourth of July in San Francisco's Bayview district.

His family says he was watching fireworks with his sister at a birthday party.

On Tuesday, Jace's sister and friends led a caravan across the Bay Bridge to bring attention to the unsolved murder and to call for an end to gun violence.

"We're just protesting for my brother," said Markayla Colbert. "Trying to spread awareness and trying to get justice for Jace."

Billboards have been set up in San Francisco in Jace's honor.

Police believe that Jace was not the intended target in the shooting.
