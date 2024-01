Catastrophic single vehicle crash in East Bay leaves 2 dead, police say

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Richmond police are investigating a car crash that left two people dead Friday morning.

At 7:16 a.m., the Richmond Police Department received numerous calls regarding the crash in the area of Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

Lt. Donald Patchin confirmed that the crash involved just one vehicle and speed appeared to be a factor.

