Firefighters treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure at Sonoma Co. Fairgrounds

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say seven to nine firefighters are among multiple people who have been exposed to carbon monoxide.

It is unknown where they were exposed, but they were brought to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds then to the hospital, officials say.


The Santa Rosa Fire Department officials confirm that hazmat is on the scene.

SKY7 is above the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

