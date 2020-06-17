Traffic

4 dead after SUV careens off Carquinez Bridge into stationary train in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. -- The CHP is investigating a crash on Interstate 80 in Crockett that left four people dead.

Authorities say an SUV went off the Carquinez Bridge just east of the Pomona Street off-ramp around 9:30 last night. It hit a stationary train before landing on its roof.

The CHP says the three passengers were a woman and two men between the ages of 19 and 22. Officials say the driver was a woman in her early 20's.

Authorities believe only one vehicle was involved.
