Castro Valley bus, semi-truck crash 1 of several traffic incidents during Bay Area storm, CHP says

A crash between a bus and a semi-truck hauling trash is one of the many crashes that caused issues on Bay Area roads on Wednesday.

A crash between a bus and a semi-truck hauling trash is one of the many crashes that caused issues on Bay Area roads on Wednesday.

A crash between a bus and a semi-truck hauling trash is one of the many crashes that caused issues on Bay Area roads on Wednesday.

A crash between a bus and a semi-truck hauling trash is one of the many crashes that caused issues on Bay Area roads on Wednesday.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A crash between a bus and a semi-truck hauling trash is one of the many crashes that caused issues on Bay Area roads on Wednesday.

It blocked the right two lanes of eastbound Highway 580 just past the Eden Canyon exit and it caused some delays for drivers heading east.

Officials say the driver of the semi-truck was the only person injured.

They were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unclear.

MORE: CHP warning drivers after several fatal Bay Area car accidents in 3 days

The slick road conditions and also drunk driving have been factors in car accidents over the last few days in the Bay Area, with some being fatal.

Officials say there was only a driver on the bus with no passengers and were not hurt.

While weather may have played a factor, investigators aren't clear on what caused this.

MORE: Child killed, 2 others injured following solo-vehicle crash in Martinez, CHP says

Over in Santa Cruz, the California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on southbound Highway 101 just north of Morrissey Blvd.

As of 11 a.m., authorities say the far right lane is shut down and it's still unknown when it will reopen.

The rainy mess for drivers continued into Oakland Wednesday morning.

MORE: Collision on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge leaves 1 dead, CHP says

ABC7 saw street flooding and stranded cars on the Interstate 880 northbound on-ramp near Webster St.

Drivers headed out the door Wednesday morning said they've been dodging all sorts of issues because of the rain.

MORE: 2 dead, 6 injured after crash on southbound I-680 in Pleasanton, fire officials say

Two people were killed and six others were injured after a car went down an embankment on Interstate 680 Monday afternoon.

One man was heading from Mountain View to Santa Cruz for work

"The roads are kind of crazy," said Joey Vallerga. "Slow and inconsistent, there's puddles, and then there's rocks and then there's potholes, so you've got to kind of miss all of those"

The California Highway Patrol says lanes should reopen anytime between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live