Caught on camera: Woman burglarizes popular ice cream shop in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman was caught on camera burglarizing a popular ice cream shop Thursday morning in San Francisco.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at Milkbomb Ice Cream near 17th and De Haro streets.

The owner said the lockbox was broken and used to enter the store.

In the video, the suspect can be seen entering through the front door then walking over to the register, which she is seen later taking.

The owner said the woman returned around 4 a.m. and went to the back of the store.

It's unknown how much money was taken.
