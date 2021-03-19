cdc

CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in elementary classrooms, meaning more schools able to reopen

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for in-person learning, advising that elementary school students and staff must stay 3-feet apart inside classrooms, a change from the previously recommended 6 feet of distance.

The recommendation stands even in communities where COVID-19 transmission is high, according to a CDC statement released Friday. Middle schools and high schools in communities of high transmission are still asked to stay 6 feet apart.

The change in CDC guidance will likely have big implications for in-person instruction this fall. The CDC's previous insistence on 6-feet of spacing in COVID hotspots has encouraged many U.S. school districts -- dealing with crowded hallways and classrooms -- to stick with virtual or hybrid learning so long as case numbers remain high.

EMBED More News Videos

U.S. officials are targeting COVID vaccine hesitancy as rollout expands and several states rush to reopen.



One study, published last week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, looked at 242 school districts in Massachusetts last fall that imposed mandates of either 6-feet or 3-feet of distancing. The study found that with universal mask-wearing there was no detectable difference in COVID-19 infection rates among students and staff.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcschoolscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CDC
Experts hopeful for 'vaxications' to boost travel industry
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Doctor excited to see grandparents thanks to new CDC guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Advocates urge CA lawmakers to help Asian crime victims
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from attack in SJ
Elderly Asian man says drug dealer came to his aid after SF attack
COVID antibodies detected in newborns after moms are vaccinated
Lessons learned from pandemic can transform schools, learning
Man arrested in assault on 2 Asian seniors in SF, police say
Driver describes desperate escape before fiery Amtrak crash
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. cancels vaccination appointments
Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
Peloton issues warning after child killed
SF officials address city's homelessness, drug abuse problem
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News