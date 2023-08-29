Chabot Elementary in Oakland evacuated after possible bomb threat, sources say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Chabot Elementary School in Oakland has been evacuated Tuesday morning after a reported bomb threat, police sources tell ABC7 News.

There is a police presence at the school, which is located on Chabot Rd. near Highway 24 and the Rockridge BART station.

Students are safely evacuated from the school, but streets are closed around the school.

There are reports of other schools in the area being closed as well.

