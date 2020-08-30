Society

'Wakanda Forever': Tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman displayed in Oakland

By Kayla Galloway
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman was displayed Saturday night at Oakland's Grand Lake Theatre and the former site of the Kaiser Convention Center.

Boseman died Friday after a years-long battle with cancer.

The phrase "Wakanda Forever" was displayed on the theatre, in reference to his role in the beloved movie "Black Panther."

Images of the 43-year-old actor were also shown on the side of the abandoned convention center building as activists marched nearby for Black lives.

The images could be seen from Oakland's Lake Merritt.

Video from ResistanceSF shows Saturday night's tribute.

Boseman died Friday at his Los Angeles area home with his family by his side.



He was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

He continued to film movies through surgery and chemotherapy.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,'' his family said in the statement Friday.

Marvel Studios reacted to the actor's death Friday, saying on Twitter "Our hearts are broken."



ABC7 will air a tribute to the beloved actor, following a showing of "Black Panther."

The film airs at 8 p.m. Sunday night with the ABC News special at 10:20 p.m.

