'Lost my confidence in Chesa': 2 former SF Assistant DA's join campaign to recall DA Boudin

Organizers of the campaign to recall Sa Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin says they have more than enough signatures to likely create a recall election in June. Now, they've also added two former San Francisco Assistant District Attorneys to their efforts.
Brooke Jenkins says she was a San Francisco Assistant District Attorney for seven years but resigned a little more than a week ago to volunteer with the campaign to recall Boudin.
"Chesa Boudin lacks the desire and willingness to prosecute crime effectively in San Francisco," said Jenkins.
Jenkins was joined by Former San Francisco Assistant District Attorney Don du Bain.
"I have lost my confidence in Chesa Boudin to serve as our elected District Attorney because I've concluded he selectively enforces laws in the state of California," said du Bain.
Both gave specific examples of cases that influenced their decision, including Troy McAlister, who in January pleaded not guilty to charges related to the deaths of Hanako Abe and Elizabeth Platt on New Year's Eve in San Francisco. The women were in a crosswalk in the SOMA District at the time. San Francisco police said McAlister, who was on parole for robbery, was trying to make a getaway after committing a burglary and hit and killed the women.
du Bain says McAlister should have been in custody.
"Those women are not alive today because of the that very abrupt and reckless decision that Chesa made to release Troy McAlister," said du Bain.
ABC7 News reached out to the District Attorney's Office for comment. A DA's Office spokesperson referred us to the group opposing the recall.
In an emailed statement, a Spokesperson for Friends of Chesa Boudin Opposing the Recall writes,
"Addressing public safety is District Attorney Boudin's top priority and the facts are clear. The overall crime rate is lower today than before DA Boudin took office and his prosecution rates are higher than his predecessor and comparable to other Bay Area DAs. Meanwhile he's put in place innovative solutions, like suing ghost gun manufacturers, to make San Francisco safer. This recall committee (funded and endorsed by the Republican Party and opposed by the Democratic Party) will do anything to hide these facts. The Republican Party-endorsed recall has already spent more than $1 million, using unethical and dishonest tactics, to force an unnecessary and wasteful recall on San Francisco. These same tactics have been deployed against progressive District Attorneys in Los Angeles and Philadelphia and are just more political games from individuals who have shown they will mislead the public for political revenge."
The spokesperson for the Safer SF Without Boudin campaign says it is a democratic led campaign.
"We don't consider it a waste of money, we consider it certainly an investment in the future for a safer San Francisco," said Andrea Shorter, Safer SF Without Boudin Campaign Spokesperson.