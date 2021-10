Unvaccinated children under 12 should still wear masks, Stanford doctor says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we in California readjust to not wearing masks , medical experts say one group of people should still be prepared to mask up.ABC7 Vaccine Team's Kate Larsen spoke with Dr. Yvonne Maldonado from the Stanford University School of Medicine."Those people under 12 who are not vaccinated really still need to be in a hybrid situation where they will still need to wear masks in certain conditions," said Dr. Maldonado.Her advice emphasizes that masks are still important for unvaccinated children. This comes as the CDC warned of an increase in cases of the Delta variant first seen in India and is now seeing cases in the U.S.Maldonado is among the doctors who recommend that children who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible.