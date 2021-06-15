Coronavirus

Unvaccinated children under 12 should still wear masks, Stanford doctor says

Unvaccinated children should wear masks, Stanford doctor says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we in California readjust to not wearing masks, medical experts say one group of people should still be prepared to mask up.

ABC7 Vaccine Team's Kate Larsen spoke with Dr. Yvonne Maldonado from the Stanford University School of Medicine.

"Those people under 12 who are not vaccinated really still need to be in a hybrid situation where they will still need to wear masks in certain conditions," said Dr. Maldonado.

RELATED: CDC recommends students keep masks on at school for the remainder of the year

Her advice emphasizes that masks are still important for unvaccinated children. This comes as the CDC warned of an increase in cases of the Delta variant first seen in India and is now seeing cases in the U.S.

Maldonado is among the doctors who recommend that children who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

