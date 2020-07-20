Weekend street closure boosts business in San Francisco's Chinatown amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Businesses in San Francisco's Chinatown saw a much-needed increase in foot traffic over the weekend thanks to a planned street closure.The street was closed off to vehicles to give people more room to walk around.This also allowed some restaurants to offer outdoor dining and some businesses to cater to customers for the first since closing their doors in March.Other businesses outside of the restaurant industry also noticed more walk-ins and reported better sales.Grant Avenue will be closed down every weekend through September.