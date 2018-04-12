CHP investigating 2 freeway shootings in East Bay overnight

The CHP is investigating two shootings that temporarily closed Highway 4 and I-680 in the East Bay overnight. (KGO-TV)

by Amy Hollyfield and Laura Anthony
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP is investigating two shootings that temporarily closed Highway 4 and I-680 in the East Bay overnight.

The first shooting took place on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. on northbound lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek near Treat Boulevard. A man says a driver in another vehicle was throwing bottles at him and then fired a shot that shattered his back window. Police temporarily closed lanes early this morning to look for evidence.

RELATED: All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity

The other shooting took place on Highway 4 near the Port Chicago off-ramp at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A bullet hole was on a Honda Pilot that was on the driver side of the car on the passenger door. Lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation.

Both shootings appear to be unrelated road rage incidents, according to police.

The CHP says they have some good leads in both cases they are following up on.

No one was hurt in either shooting.
