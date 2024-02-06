Gov. Newsom deploying 120 more CHP officers to East Bay in effort to crack down on crime

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- More officers are coming to Oakland in an effort to crack down on crime.

Governor Gavin Newsom says he is deploying an additional 120 California Highway Patrol officers to the East Bay.

It's part of a "law enforcement surge operation."

It will include specialized units and advanced investigative technology.

The technology includes license plate readers to help identify and recover stolen cars.

The operation comes as Oakland deals with an increase in violent crime.

It's still unclear how long the additional officers will work in the area.

