You're invited to a wild dinner party in 'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out'

PARK CITY, Utah. -- In "Chrissy & Dave Dine Out," you're invited to a wild dinner party with Chrissy Teigen and restaurateur David Chang.

"To really be able to dive deep into the stories of the guests that we were dining with was really incredible and really beautiful and eye-opening. There were some tears, there was a ton of laughter, but it took on this life of its own where you're like 'I want to join this dinner party'," Teigen said.

While David is uncovering secrets of the chefs in some awesome restaurants, Chrissy and her pal, Joel Kim Booster, are getting their famous friends to join in on some juicy conversation.

"I think that changing the location and having different foods really became an organic way of having different conversations," said Chang.

Featured celebrities include Jimmy Kimmel, Regina Hall, Simu Liu and Alexandra Daddario.

"It was fun. I mean, Chrissy, she had the heavy lifting. She had the ear piece, she had the producers in her ear sort of being like we need to move on to this topic and that topic. I just... I wanted to know what was making Regina Hall tick," Booster said.

To celebrate the new show, guests were invited to a special dinner at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah - hosted by the stars.

"Chrissy and Dave Dine Out" premieres Wednesday, Jan. 24 on Freeform. You can also stream on Hulu.