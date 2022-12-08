Consumer Reports shares recommended deals for everyone on your gift list

From kitchenware to audio gadgets, here are some great deals recommended by Consumer Reports to finish your Christmas shopping.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Consumer Reports staffers are like Santa's elves year-round. But rather than make the gifts, they make sure the gifts are well made.

At their New York labs, they put products through their paces and that's where Tanya Christian was today when she spoke to 7 On Your Side. She jumped right in and made this recommendation.

"This is the Nespresso Essenza Mini. It is nice and compact but packs a punch because it delivers on quick brew," Christian said. "So, for $142 on sale this week at AllModern.com, it is a great gift for the coffee lover."

Staying with the kitchen theme, Christian said, "Air fryers are on a lot of people's wish list this year."

"This is the Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp. It is 2.6 quarts, which means it is nice and compact," she added, noting that right now it is on sale at Target for $40.

Next, Christian demonstrates some nonstick cookware: the GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Skillet Set. It's a 8" and 10" pan set for $65.

Her next gift is for those who want a massage with their workout. Consumer Reports recommends the Renpho R3 massage gun, it can be bought for as little as $69.

For stocking suffers Christian suggested ear buds, "1MORE Comfobuds, this is the pro model. This is on sale now for half off so we are talking $50."

What about for the last-minute shoppers? Christian says consider giving experiences like cooking classes and then she suggested a Consumer Reports subscription, saying it offers access to ratings and reviews and the purchase will be contributing to a fairer, safer market place.

PRODUCTS (Prices are accurate as of this article's writing):

