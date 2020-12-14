San Francisco vendor reports Christmas tree shortage amid pandemic

"We go through about 7,500 trees. This year we are down about 6,000. One of the key differences has been tree availability," said Kyle Carson, chief of staff of the Guardsmen Tree Lot.
The Guardsmen Tree Lot in San Francisco's Fort Mason is a nonprofit that thrives during the holidays.
"We raise money throughout the year to send at-risk youth throughout the Bay Area to summer camps and give them scholarships," said Carson.
RELATED: 'Symbol of happiness': East Bay Christmas tree lot owner explains surge in sales
Carson says they are running out of Christmas trees fast.
"This year certainly has been a much bigger surge of people wanting to get out of the house and bring some normalcy to their lives and coming down to get a Christmas tree," said Carson.
The Anderson family made their way to Fort Mason and bought their tree.
"We came a little late so there are enough trees to choose from but there would've been more in a precious year or if we would've come last week," said Gordon Anderson, San Francisco resident.
As some businesses reap the benefits of more families staying at home during the holidays, others are experiencing the opposite.
RELATED: Here's how to keep your Christmas tree alive through December
"It's just slow for this year before it use to be busy. This year is kind of slow," said Sergio Gomez, owner of Tamaleria Azteca.
Every year around Christmas, Sergio Gomez would sell over 5,000 tamales for family gatherings and parties. This year he's seeing an 86% decrease.
"I use to have about 50 orders and this year I have like 20 orders," said Gomez.
Many people are counting down the days to 2021 and searching for normalcy during the holidays. Joanna Riquelme and her family found joy at Union Square.
"We have to get out and get a breather and fresh air and enjoy the holidays!," said Riquelme.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic