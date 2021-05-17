fire

Suspect in custody after 2nd fire erupts at Concord church in less than a week

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in custody after fire burns Concord church for 2nd time

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Concord Police have arrested a transient and accused him of setting a fire at Community Christ Church of the Nazarene Monday morning.

There was another fire at the church on Thursday morning, but police have not charged him with that one.

RELATED: Large fire burns building at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene in Concord

Monday's fire started just after midnight and burned the church offices. The fire Marshal says there is a lot of damage and that everything inside was likely destroyed. He said it is obviously arson because they found three different points of origin.

"It's hard not to feel like it's a bit just more personal when it happens again, I think we tried really hard to, to just try to stay positive. And we still are trying to do that. But it's just more emotional this time. There's a lot more that was lost. It's inconvenient or frustrating or was sentimental. And so it's just a lot harder this time around," said the church's pastor, Janelle Maher.

Christ Community Church of The Nazarene is located in Concord just about a half mile away from the downtown plaza on Ashbury Drive at Amador Avenue.



The first fire happened Thursday and burned a two story section of the complex. Officials believe it started in the crawl space where someone was squatting, saying they found sleeping materials in the area. They do not have evidence at this time that that fire was intentionally set or if the same person is to blame. They are still investigating.

They have not released a possible motive or the name or age of the person arrested. Officials say he is known to police and has been arrested before. He is in jail in Martinez.

No one was hurt in the fires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordbuilding firearrestchurch firefirechurchpolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Spirit Airlines jet engine ablaze after bird flies into it in NJ
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at SoCal facility
North Bay firefighters on alert for high fire danger
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News