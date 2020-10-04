entertainment

'Art of imperfection': East Bay man brings life to old items by creating musical instruments

"This is what I like to call the art of imperfection. It's taking things that were not meant to be together," Steve Zwetsch said.
By
EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KGO) -- One man's trash is another man's treasure and this rings true for an East Bay man who is bringing life back into old items.

Steve Zwetsch is pairing unlikely items together to create musical folk art. Five years ago, Zwetsch came across a YouTube video of a guitar made from cigar boxes and was captivated by the instrument.

Being a self-taught handyman, Zwetsch was up for the challenge and started creating the instrument in his basement. Before the pandemic, he would create five cigar box guitars a year but after his bakery business was impacted by COVID-19, he has created 14 guitars in six months.

The silver lining is, Zwetsch is able to revisit a beloved hobby with hopes of turning in a profit.

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

"The thing that made me want to do this was the type of music the guy was playing," said Zwetsch. "He was playing some old blues song from the 1940s and I am fascinated by that kind of music. Then I built one (cigar box guitar) and I could actually play it, so that was exciting."



Due to ligament damage in his left wrist, Zwetsch was not able to fret a normal size guitar. Since cigar box guitars are smaller in size, he is able to strum the instrument with ease.

"Smaller body guitars are just easier to play which is why a lot of people start of with them," said Zwetsch. "I can reach all the notes and I don't have to put as much pressure on my wrist."

RELATED: Bay Area band serenades Oakland Zoo animals who miss visitors amid coronavirus pandemic

Despite the coronavirus shutdown, designing cigar box guitars has created an outlet for Zwetsch to think outside the box.

"I have used a lot of different items to build guitars," said Zwetsch. "I have made one out of a metal gift tin for cookies. A pool rack. I made one out of a bed pan. I have used wine cases. Anything that has a body that will resonate sound."

VIDEO: Coronavirus Testing: What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
EMBED More News Videos

There has been a lot of talk about testing for the coronavirus, but you may not entirely understand what the different tests are for.



Zwetsch plucks through garage sales, salvage yards and his own garage for items to build the guitars.

"This is what I like to call the art of imperfection. It's taking things that were not meant to be together," said Zwetsch. "A lot of the hardware I use is drawer pulls, and knobs and different kinds of things that I can find."

He enjoys taking things that would otherwise end up in landfill and "giving it life" once again.

"It fun to make these things and I'm making them more for the art value than anything else," said Zwetsch. "Then, the fact that it created more art with the music that you can play with it, is just phenomenal."

For more information, visit the Cigar Box Kitchen website.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsel sobrantecommunity journalistarts & cultureabc7 originalsrecyclingbizarreenvironmentartentertainmentmusicperforming artsfolk musichobbiesthe arts
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island
Country music star Mac Davis dies at 78
Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to increase co-star's salary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Red Flag Warning issued for North Bay mountains overnight
Biden aides say future COVID-19 results will be released
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
Show More
Calif. approaching 4 million acres burned this year
The move to a cashless society because of a pandemic
Live updates: Glass Fire grows to 62,230 acres
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning, Spare the Air in effect
Puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back
More TOP STORIES News