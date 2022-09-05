Brentwood closes its city pool during scorching temperatures due to 'excessive heat warning'

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Brentwood announced this weekend it will close its city park pool during the three hottest days this weekend due to the extreme heat.
Temperatures in Brentwood could surpass 110 for multiple days. It left some questioning the decision.
"It is 104 degrees, like why wouldn't you have the pool open?" said Ricky Anderson, an Oakland resident. "You would think with this hot weather, they would have it open."
RELATED: Our all-time favorite Bay Area ice cream spots that will get you through this heat wave
The Anderson family came to Brentwood for a family reunion. They picked the park because it was right next to the pool. They didn't learn about the closure until they arrived.
"The first to arrive showed and told us it was closed," Anderson said. "We picked this place because of the pool, and to get here to our surprise, it is closed. And none of us are local. We drove from Oakland."
The city posted a sign on the front of the pool saying it was closed because of the excessive heat warning in effect. Other city pools in the area such as Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Antioch are open this weekend.
