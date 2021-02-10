art

East Bay artist, city planner creates miniature art installations for local community

By
OAKLAND; Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay urban city planner is using art as a medium and an approach to city planning.

James Rojas recreates tiny replicas of cities around the country to help local residents engage in city planning.

"I want people to understand their city as their experiences and their relationships," said James Rojas, Founder of Place It. "It is about your life and about your story and how that story gets told in city planning."

Rojas uses craft supplies, toys and items around the house to re-create small-scale cities.

"By using objects for storytelling, play and art-making. People have more options to explain their urban city needs," said Rojas. "City planning is really kind of dry and very abstract, but when you have objects, people start to connect with their feelings and emotions."

RELATED: Hollywood street artist joins the fight against hunger

Rojas discovered his love for city planning at a very young age when his grandmother gave him a box of random objects and was told to build something.

"I remembered that I built a little room and I was so excited that I started to think about space around me," said Rojas. "Then I started to learn about city planning just by building small things and objects. It was a real easy way to get me engaged in this whole process of thinking about cities in a different way."

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Rojas offered interactive city planning workshops through his company Place It. Now, he is operating his workshops online.

RELATED: Artists in Action: Black History Month

"It's a way to get people to understand how they can change a community in a positive way," said Rojas. "It's a different way to get people thinking about solving problems by having people build an ideal space. And think about things in a collective way."

Rojas was inspired to launch his own company with interactive workshops when he worked with Latino communities in Los Angeles. He wanted to find a way to have local Latino residents engage in city meetings and interact through objects by using their hands.

"I started bringing objects into meetings and once I did that, right away people were just building stuff," said Rojas. "It was an easy way to get them engaged, open up, and tell their stories and memories, and tell their aspirations and needs."

RELATED: Redwood City 'Chalk Granny' finds passion for sidewalk art

Rojas' art installations can be seen at the Exploratorium, the Yerba Buena Center for the arts, and The GoldenBug store for children in Oakland.

"I want to create more unity in city planning. I want people to come together to share their needs and aspirations, but I want everybody to have an equal say in the whole solution," said Rojas. "Give them a way to solve their problems based on their own ideas with city planning."

For more information, visit the Place It website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandenvironmentcommunity journalistartsocietyarchitecturereal estate developmentarts & cultureabc7 originalscommunitydevelopmentculture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Chalk Granny' finds passion for sidewalk art
Street artist joins the fight against hunger
ART
New business captures the magic of vintage photography
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
VP Harris' barrier-breaking career celebrated in cracked glass art
Artists in Action: Black History Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chevron spill dumped 600 gallons of oil into SF Bay, official says
Fremont police investigating shooting involving its officers
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
New OPD chief believes crime surge related to pandemic
Community groups denounce violence toward Asian Americans
Only 1 NorCal county moves to less restrictive tier
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Show More
SF will move into next vaccine tier in 2 weeks
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Rain heading to Bay Area through Valentine's Day weekend
Republican John Cox announces run for CA Governor
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News