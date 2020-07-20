Coronavirus Impact: San Francisco's legendary Cliff House restaurant to close temporarily

"Due to economic pressure during this unprecedented situation, we have concluded that it would be best to preserve our remaining resources to ensure a continuance of future operations," the venerable restaurant announced Sunday on its Facebook page. "This was not an easy decision to make, especially considering all of the support we have received from all of you."
The announcement said take-out service would also end, at least temporarily, at the nearby Lookout Cafe.
Sunday's Facebook announcement noted that the Cliff House's spacious dining room would allow for sufficient social distancing between diners puts the restaurant "uniquely positioned" for survival in a COVID-19 world. But in-house dining is not allowed at all as part of the state's health order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 News contributed to this post.
