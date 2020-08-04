Coronavirus

Clorox wipe shortage: Struggle to find wipes may last into 2021, company says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The struggle to find disinfecting wipes in stores during the coronavirus pandemic doesn't seem like it will end any time soon.

The head of Clorox, Benno Dorer, told Reuters the Oakland-based company has been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase in demand as product tends to sell out immediately after it is restocked.

In an earnings call earlier this week, Clorox company president and CEO-elect, Linda Rendle, announced the company might not be able to fully restock the product in stores until next year. "Given the fact cold and flu (season) sits in the middle of the (fiscal) year, and we expect the pandemic to be with us for the entirety of the year, it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at," Rendle said Monday during the call.

However, Rendle added that the company is still delivering product to stores today, but it will take until next year to normalize levels.

