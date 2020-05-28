COVID fallout: Coachella 2020 organizers ask artists to perform next year instead, report says

Festival organizers are asking artists to play in 2021 -- instead of October, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Some 250,000 people attend the festival's two weekends in Indio every year in April.
But the 2020 event was rescheduled for two weekends in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Stagecoach Country Music Festival was also rescheduled for late October. There's no current word on whether that show will go on.