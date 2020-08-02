Coca-Cola to release coffee flavored coke with double the caffeine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This might be the best of both worlds if you are a caffeine fanatic.
Next year you'll be able to get coffee with your Coca-Cola.
There will be three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
Each will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.
Coke launched a coffee product once before, though it lasted about two years before it was discontinued.
Pepsi had a coffee-infused soda last year but it was only out for a limited time.
