San Francisco's iconic Coca-Cola billboard is coming down after 83 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Say goodbye to one of the iconic billboards part of San Francisco's skyline for more than 83 years.For decades, the iconic Coca-Cola sign greeted drivers on Highway 80 to and from the Bay Bridge in the city's South of Market.Coca-Cola says the board will be removed after being installed in 1937, just as the Bay Bridge opened.A spokesperson from Coca-Cola confirmed that they are not renewing the lease as part of their efforts to "focus on other digital media platforms that support the growth of our overall beverage portfolio."ABC7 News passed by 5th and Bryant Street on Monday afternoon and spotted crews starting to take down the sign.ABC7 News has reached out to the Coca-Cola media team for a statement, they said: