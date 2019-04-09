College Admissions Scandal: Hillsborough residents are only parents to sign cooperation agreement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bruce and Davina Isackson of Hillsborough are the only parents to sign a cooperation agreement with the government in the college admissions scandal.
The individual agreements are dated April 3 and were signed by each Isackson Sunday, April 7. They were released publicly Monday.
The cooperation agreement supplements, but does not supersede, the plea agreement.
According to the agreement, the Isacksons agree to cooperate fully with law enforcement agents and government attorneys, providing complete and truthful information to all law enforcement personnel.
Should they provide substantial assistance in the investigation or prosecution, the U.S. Attorney will file a motion to recommend that the court impose a sentence below the advisory guidelines sentencing range.
On Monday, 13 parents and one university athletic coach said they would plead guilty to charges.
Bruce and Davina Isackson intend to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The Isacksons paid Rick Singer $600,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme and college recruitment scheme. Their daughter Lauren was a purported UCLA soccer recruit. Bruce Isackson will also plead guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS after taking a tax deduction for the bribe.
In a statement, the Isacksons wrote:
"No words can express how profoundly sorry we are for what we have done. Our duty as parents was to set a good example for our children and instead we have harmed and embarrassed them by our misguided decisions. We have also let down our family, friends, colleagues and our entire community. We have worked cooperatively with the prosecutors and will continue to do so as we take full responsibility for our bad judgment."
