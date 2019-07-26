food

41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival kicks off

By Anser Hassan
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- The flame from a tiki torch, lit from a massive burning garlic bulb perch high on the grounds of Christmas Hill Park, ignited a master grill to kicked off the 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival on Friday morning.

The garlic inspired food stalls are the big draw, but it's in the festival's kitchen area where things really heat up

"We are chefs that play with fire," says Ashley Schaffner. She grew up with the festival. Her father is one of the original cooks, going back to 1978. And now, she is the only female pyro chef at this year's event.

RELATED: Kellogg Company, House Wines releasing wine and Cheez-It box

The pyro chefs cook up the garlic calamari and scampi, which has become the festival's signature dish. They cook in big, heavy pots with flames that burn upwards of seven feet high.

"This isn't like being in your own kitchen where you know where everything is, like, 'Oh, I will just grab this.' No, this is like fast. It's quick. It's hot! But it's so much fun!"

Gilroy is one of the largest producers of garlic in the world. This year, two tons of garlic was donated for the festival. Some of the more unusual items include garlic ostrich, garlic frog legs and garlic ice cream.

And where there is food, there will be chefs. Chef Gerron Hurt, who won last season of Master Chef, is attending for the first time. He says the Gilroy Garlic Festival has gained an international reputation. It what on his bucket list.

RELATED: Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland

"Garlic is a staple. It goes with everything. Like one of those aromatics, parsley, rosemary, lemon, that makes every dish better. Like Paula Dean loves butter, I love garlic!" says Hurt.

Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio and the Real Housewives of New Jersey and cookbook author Teresa Guidice will be both be out on Saturday. And professional bar-be-que teams will battle it out in a Garli-Que BBQ Challenge.

On Saturday night, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Colbie Caillat performs with her new band Gone West.

This year's festival hours have changed. Gates open daily at 10 a.m. Friday goes until 7p.m., Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday night closes out the festival at 6 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgilroyfestivalchildrenfoodagriculturecookingcelebrity chefcooking cheffarmers marketfarming
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
McDonald's testing out 'Gilroy Garlic Fries' in Bay Area
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
FOOD
Morning Update: Fire at Oakland building, Gilroy Garlic Festival, ICE flights investigation
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Meals on Wheels breaking ground on new kitchen in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News