As part of Latino Heritage Month, celebrating Latino and Hispanic cultures, ABC7 is highlighting organizations and introducing you to community members where you live Enrique, originally from Colombia, has found a way to keep in touch with his roots, even from afar, by spreading the love of music. He may not be a global artist, but he is a community celebrity in his own right.He volunteers at the Daly City War Memorial to teach cultural music, for free, to all who are interested. You don't have to be a Daly City resident to join. They're held at Daly City War Memorial Community Center, 6655 Mission Street.Enrique teaches a variety of instruments -- flute, recorder, saxophone, guitar -- but there are more teachers offering other instrument lessons. For more information, go here