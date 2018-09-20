LATINO HERITAGE MONTH

ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018: Enrique from Colombia shares love of music with Daly City community

Enrique, originally from Colombia, has found a way to keep in touch with his roots, even from afar, by spreading the love of music in his community.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
As part of Latino Heritage Month, celebrating Latino and Hispanic cultures, ABC7 is highlighting organizations and introducing you to community members where you live.

Enrique, originally from Colombia, has found a way to keep in touch with his roots, even from afar, by spreading the love of music. He may not be a global artist, but he is a community celebrity in his own right.

WATCH: Enrique sings 'Colombia Tierra Querida' as he teaches students

He volunteers at the Daly City War Memorial to teach cultural music, for free, to all who are interested. You don't have to be a Daly City resident to join. They're held at Daly City War Memorial Community Center, 6655 Mission Street.

Enrique teaches a variety of instruments -- flute, recorder, saxophone, guitar -- but there are more teachers offering other instrument lessons. For more information, go here.

Get a full look at the celebration of Latino Heritage Month here.

