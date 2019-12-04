GilroyStrong on Giving Tuesday: How community continues to rally around shooting survivors

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Giving Tuesday, Gilroy is proving that they are truly strong after this summer's tragic Garlic Festival shooting.In one of many acts of support and generosity since that day, local businesses and community partners came together to give Barbara Aguirre, a shooting survivor, a car -- a gift that is so much more than just a set of wheels."She's come so far and now that she has her car, she's able to get around. It's a lot of freedom," said Berta Aguirre, a family spokesperson.Local branches of Caliber Collision and Geico partnered to restore the car as a gift to Aguirre, who still has to walk with a cane because of her injuries.She was shot in the leg. Her grandson, 6-year-old Stephen Romero was killed, the Garlic Festival shooting's youngest victim."This will be our first Christmas without Stephen but I just think that the way the community came together, we are not alone," said Berta.Karen LaCorte, Donna Pray and Lori Kent from the Gilroy Foundation helped to arrange the gift.They've been wearing their #GilroyStrong shirt since the incident that killed three people and injured more than a dozen. Not to mention affecting hundreds of local vendors.The shirt, also a donation, has raised more than $35,000 for victims of the shooting."We've never been more proud to be from our community," said Karen Lacorte."This is just Caliber's way of saying, hey we are a part of the community, we do want to help where we can," said Jason Piper with Caliber Collision, "Our highest purpose is restoring people to the rhythm of their lives."For Aguirre and her family, held together by faith and community, the gesture is a powerful one."I'm very thankful for everyone and the community that has done everything for our family and we appreciate it," said Berta, who spoke of her source of perspective, "God, because I have no idea where I would be without him because that's where I turn first."