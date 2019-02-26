Lafayette students donate to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria

ABC7 STARS

Students at Acalanes High School in Lafayette donate dresses, sports equipment to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria

EMBED </>More Videos

A small gift goes a long way in a country like the Dominican Republic that's still recovering from devastation left behind by Hurricane Maria. ABC 7 Stars recognizes local Lafayette student who spent half a year making gifts for kids abroad.

By
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
A small gift goes a long way in a country like the Dominican Republic that's still recovering from devastation left behind by Hurricane Maria. ABC7 Stars recognizes local people doing extraordinary things, like a Lafayette student who spent half a year making gifts for kids abroad.

Lauren Kobashigawa made and sold peanut butter to send sports balls and dresses to kids in the Dominican Republic.

The high school junior spent half a year on the project. Lauren wanted to help kids she met in the Dominican Republic during a summer abroad program. Lauren was a camp leader as part of her study abroad experience. She ran a volleyball camp.

"The kids would always fight over who could carry those two balls down to the courts to play with them. There were about 30 kids. Everyone was sharing two balls," remembers Lauren.

"I knew I wanted to send balls down, so that's how the peanut butter came in. I used the money from the peanut butter to buy the balls," explains Lauren.

it wasn't just sports equipment, the Acalanes High School student also sent 30 homemade dresses. Lauren, along with her friends and family, sewed the dresses themselves.

"I was really happy to help," says Lauren's friend Sydney Norstad.

"We're very proud of Lauren. She has done just a spectacular thing by bringing two communities together," says her dad Scot Kobashigawa.

Both Lauren's parents and friends agree, the teenager has a big heart.

"Lauren is super kind and compassionate," says friend Scarlette Mccullough.

Lauren did learn a lot of Spanish during her trip.

Her message to the Dominican Republic?

"Quiero decir gracias por una experiencia inolvidable y por cambiar mi vida" (Thanks for an unforgettable experience and for changing my life).

Take a look at more ABC7 Stars Where You Live
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsu.s. & worlddonationscommunity servicecommunitygiftsgoodwillhurricane mariahurricanedisasterfeel goodstudentshigh schoolABC7 StarsLafayette
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lafayette students donate to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria
ABC7 STARS
Meet the stars where you live
Google employee lend PAWS to help
East Bay chef changing lives by sharing passion for food
Meet "Volunteer John" our ABC7 Star
More ABC7 Stars
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A Rheinland-style carnival and other cultural events worth seeking out in San Jose this week
Community events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week
North Beach neighborhood groups join forces to install 'smart' trashcans
Here are last week's top 6 Twitter images from around SF
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
Officials keep eye on rising creeks as heavy rain soaks Marin Co.
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Show More
More flooding, wind damage likely coming to Marin County
Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
More News