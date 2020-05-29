Coronavirus California

South Bay football coach who inspired others at ESPY Awards starts fundraiser for health care workers

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In times of struggle, it's easy for some to become divisive, but a South Bay sports figure wants to bring the community together while also raising much needed funds for COVID-19 relief.

Times are tough, so Coach Rob Mendez is hoping to inspire once again.

Who says I can't is the rallying cry of Rob Mendez that gained national attention while he coached at Prospect High School in San Jose.


But during the coronavirus pandemic, the inspirational coach, born without limbs, is changing his iconic phrase.

"'Who says I can't' is a mantra that the world knows during last year's ESPY's and I wanted to brainstorm with 'Who Says We Can't' instead of 'I'. It's so relative right now more than ever I think. With all this going on in our world, we're adjusting and we're pivoting as a society. I think, now more than ever, we need each other to help each other out."

RELATED: Bay Area football coach with no arms or legs, Rob Mendez, inspires world with his story of courage

To do his part to help, Mendez created a new line of clothing to raise funds for people he sees as true heroes.

50% of sales go to healthcare workers, like his father, a retired respiratory therapist.


Those protecting us during the global pandemic.

"The people that are fighting through it for others right now, it shows a lot of selflessness. These people are sacrificing their own lives. For me as a coach, I love seeing my students always be selfless, so for them to use their abilities and risk their own situations such as finances, their own family and their own health, I want to do something to give back to the medical workers."

RELATED: Inspiring South Bay football coach Rob Mendez excited to be back on the field after VIP summer

Clothing with a cause.

And another reminder that we can get through this together.

"I'm hoping just one day out of the year they look at the shirt that they are wearing saying 'who says we can't' and it gives them an uplifting feeling to do whatever they need to do. If we can, as a team, bring that to the world through apparel and hats and wristbands, then I'm using my ability and we're doing our little part in this."

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: South Bay native Rob Mendez enjoying 'amazing' experience in Miami

Grab your gear and support the cause by visiting the Represent website.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josecommunity journalistbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusabc7 starsclothingespy awardshealth carehigh school footballabc7 originalsfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
South Bay native Rob Mendez enjoying 'amazing' experience in Miami
Inspiring South Bay football coach excited to be back on football field
Bay Area football coach with no arms or legs inspires world with his story
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus Live News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
WATCH LIVE: Group protesting George Floyd death block San Jose freeway
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 1,824 new cases, 50 new deaths
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on June 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd protest shuts down part of Hwy 101 in South Bay
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on June 1
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Oakland police stand with George Floyd protesters, but won't allow violence
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Show More
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Sheriff reverses decision to not enforce Sonoma County health order starting June 1
Summer vacation? Here's what you should plan for during the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News