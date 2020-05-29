South Bay football coach who inspired others at ESPY Awards starts fundraiser for health care workers

Times are tough, so Coach Rob Mendez is hoping to inspire once again.
Who says I can't is the rallying cry of Rob Mendez that gained national attention while he coached at Prospect High School in San Jose.
But during the coronavirus pandemic, the inspirational coach, born without limbs, is changing his iconic phrase.
"'Who says I can't' is a mantra that the world knows during last year's ESPY's and I wanted to brainstorm with 'Who Says We Can't' instead of 'I'. It's so relative right now more than ever I think. With all this going on in our world, we're adjusting and we're pivoting as a society. I think, now more than ever, we need each other to help each other out."
RELATED: Bay Area football coach with no arms or legs, Rob Mendez, inspires world with his story of courage
To do his part to help, Mendez created a new line of clothing to raise funds for people he sees as true heroes.
50% of sales go to healthcare workers, like his father, a retired respiratory therapist.
WE will all get through this and will come out stronger than ever. For 2 weeks this limited edition release will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting #COVID relief. #WHOSAYSWECANT 💪🏼https://t.co/62DzN6TXKc pic.twitter.com/DFxA0psoYj— Coach Rob Mendez (@coachrobmendez) May 20, 2020
Those protecting us during the global pandemic.
"The people that are fighting through it for others right now, it shows a lot of selflessness. These people are sacrificing their own lives. For me as a coach, I love seeing my students always be selfless, so for them to use their abilities and risk their own situations such as finances, their own family and their own health, I want to do something to give back to the medical workers."
RELATED: Inspiring South Bay football coach Rob Mendez excited to be back on the field after VIP summer
Clothing with a cause.
And another reminder that we can get through this together.
"I'm hoping just one day out of the year they look at the shirt that they are wearing saying 'who says we can't' and it gives them an uplifting feeling to do whatever they need to do. If we can, as a team, bring that to the world through apparel and hats and wristbands, then I'm using my ability and we're doing our little part in this."
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: South Bay native Rob Mendez enjoying 'amazing' experience in Miami
Grab your gear and support the cause by visiting the Represent website.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions