Lagunitas holds Kincade Fire fundraiser to help support relief efforts

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Local beer maker Lagunitas hosted a fundraiser Thursday to help out people affected by the Kincade Fire.
There was an auction and live music at the brewery's taproom in Petaluma.
The free event ran from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
All beer and food proceeds (along with money raised from auction items) will be donated to First Responders Resiliency, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting first responders, police, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel.
