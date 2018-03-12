COMMUNITY & EVENTS

More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu

More than 500 guests packed Fort Mason on Saturday night for a meaningful cause: to help give children fighting cancer the opportunity to attend a life-changing camp.

More than 500 guests packed San Francisco's Fort Mason on Saturday night for a meaningful cause: to help give children fighting cancer the opportunity to attend a life-changing camp.

It was a record crowd at the 24th Annual Art Inspiring Hope Gala, which benefits Novato-based Camp Okizu.

ABC7's Natasha Zouves and Dan Noyes emceed the event. For Noyes, it has been a longtime passion project. This year was his 20th time donating time to serve as emcee for the event.


Camp Okizu touches the lives of hundreds of Bay Area families, not only helping the children who are battling cancer, but also offering family camps and camps for siblings.

The goal is to help the entire family cope. ABC7 News is proud to be a longtime supporter of Camp Okizu.

ABC7 news anchor Cheryl Jennings has brought regular reports from Camp Okizu to viewers, telling stories of resilience, hope and healing.

