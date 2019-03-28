Community & Events

Parking problems create daily disputes for Redwood City neighborhood

Neighbors in a Peninsula neighborhood are feuding over who can park in front of their homes.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Neighbors in a Peninsula neighborhood are feuding over who can park in front of their homes.

Private "no parking" signs are being put up to keep others from using public parking spaces.

ABC7 news reporter David Louie was in Redwood City Wednesday.

He says Redwood Oaks is ground zero for this dispute.



The neighborhood is filled with duplexes and triplexes and a few single-family homes.

Garages are being used for storage instead of vehicles, and each household seems to have multiple cars.

This makes for intense competition for street parking.

We reached out to Redwood City Police to ask how quickly this neighborhood dispute can be resolved, but haven't gotten a response yet.
