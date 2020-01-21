Community & Events

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, 'Violins of Hope' is making its first West Coast debut

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 'Violins of Hope' is a collection of over 70 violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust in concentration camps. The violins has since been restored and are making their first appearance on the West Coast from Jan. 16 through March 15 which coincide with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps and International Holocaust Remembrance Day. There are several events to attend to see the violins which educate, inspire and create memorable music.

