Amtrak officials show what to expect if you're traveling by train for Thanksgiving

RELATED: UCSF doctor shares warning about Thanksgiving travel
"They were really good about letting people know ahead of time to keep their masks on. Right now they are currently cleaning up, the told us not to board, so they can wipe down surfaces I believe," said Inigo Sherwani at the Amtrak station in San Jose.
She's traveling to see her partner for her birthday.
While Amtrak is far from welcoming the millions of travelers it normally sees on Thanksgiving week, they do want their passengers to know that things have changed.
Partnering up with George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, Amtrak has developed new and enhanced cleaning measures -- including more frequent cleaning of trains and stations.
VIDEO: Will travelers follow California's new 14-day quarantine advisory?
They're also running their trains at about 50 percent capacity. Schedules and payments are accessed through an app for a contactless experience.
"I think this year, it's not about encouraging people to travel, it's about making sure that for those who need to, we are providing as safe as solution as possible," said Olivia Irvin, spokesperson for Amtrak.
UCSF epidemiologist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says train travel can be as safe as planes with the right protocols and as long as people follow the rules. He added that trains have comparable ventilation systems to planes.
Irvin says their trains have fresh air exchange, every four to five minutes.
RELATED: CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level
"So the upside, you don't have to spend time in a crowded airport," said Dr. Chin-Hong, but he warned people can also be more lax on a train.
"The train is a little less controlled, people walk up and down the train," he said.
That's his big message -- keep your masks on for the entire trip.
Sherwani says too often she sees other passengers take their masks off, as soon as they take a seat.
"I do feel safe, but I do wish that people would keep their masks on," she said.
Other tips from Dr. Chin-Hong -- try to sit next to a vent, crack open a window if you can and keep your masks on in the bathroom.
"Just don't drop your guard on a train," he said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic