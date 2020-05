Looking for COVID-19 antibody test in Bay Area? Here's why availability changes daily

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- With all of the unfolding news on reopening the economy and lifting social distancing at some point, people are hoping to get a simple test to find out if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and have developed antibodies.But those tests are a moving target.The CEO of ARCpoint Labs says a finger prick test they offer seemingly exploded overnight. They launched it just last week and results are available within about ten minutes.Sarah Lopez drove to a lab in Martinez from the gold country to get the test, paying $80 out of pocket.Another mother and son from San Mateo found out they were negative."Just finding out I need to be extra careful and use protective gear," said Ilan Leventhal.But ARCpoint Labs CEO John Constantine said new information on the FDA website means they are now transitioning to a different test."If you had an appointment scheduled already, we are going to see you through with that appointment. We are no longer accepting new appointments for the finger prick test and we're moving to a lab-based test that has to be completed in a more complex CLIA facility.," said Constantine.So the newest iteration of the COVID-19 antibody test will require a blood draw, shipping it to Florida for testing and a $165-$195 price tag according to Constantine."All of us want to get our hands on those kinds of tests and make them available to the public. They just come with a lot of qualifications right now," said Contra Costa County Public Health Director Daniel Peddycord.There are no FDA approved tests yet and therefore no clear-cut answers. The science changes daily as does the availability of the antibody test.