Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the spread of the coronavirus also comes a rise in xenophobia and racist incidents toward the Asian American community. But many in the Bay Area are trying to combat the hate and are speaking out.

Business owner Timmy Leong described an unpleasant and unexpected interaction he had with a man next to him while in the restroom of a San Francisco restaurant this week.

"He was wipe-drying his hands and turned to the right and coughed and said 'damn cough from China.' My adrenaline was going and I sat down and it took me five to ten minutes to calm down," he said, shaking his head.

Incidents like this are just the tip of the iceberg. As the world fights coronavirus, which originated in China, Asian Americans fighting the virus of bigotry.

RELATED: 20-year-old arrested after attack on Asian man collecting cans caught on video, SFPD says

Just this week, a woman in Fresno shared photos with us showing her father's van emblazoned with coronavirus-related hate speech graffiti.

In a presentation by San Francisco State's Asian American Studies department, countless images from around the globe protesting the Chinese and other Asian countries were shown. Many with speech so vile, they cannot be shared.

RELATED: 'Fight the virus, not the people!' SF Chinese-American leaders protest xenophobia following COVID-19 outbreak

In the last 2 weeks, the group reviewed 141-news stories in the US related to coronavirus discrimination.

How about globally? 37 cases a day. That's just the ones that go reported.

Vincent Pan, Co-Executive Director of Chinese for Affirmative Action believes it is during times like the coronavirus outbreak that there needs to be specific measures in place about bullying.

"To make sure, government agencies are set up with a hotline to track how many incidents are actually occurring. We see it on social media, but it definitely needs to be better documented and better tracked," he said.

Pan also believes there is a key to stopping the fear from turning into hate: starting at the top, referring to a briefing made by President Trump on Wednesday and certain media outlets.

"When the president calls this a foreign virus, when you see members of congress calling it the Chinese coronavirus, this is a public health situation and we know it affects all people."

San Francisco State's Asian Studies Department is launching a reporting center on Monday so they can better track incidents when they happen.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohealthcoronavirushate speechasian americancommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News