COVID-19 live updates: Vaccination site to open in San Jose today

Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
May 3, 2021
7 a.m.
Vaccination site to open in San Jose today
A new permanent vaccination site will open today in South San Jose at VTA's Santa Teresa Light Rail Station. An official announcement about the free, walk-up site is scheduled for this morning. VTA says the site will have capacity to provide hundreds of COVID vaccines per day.
May 1, 2021
12p.m.
7-day positivity rate in CA at 1.3%
California has 3,640,226 confirmed cases to date, according to state health officials. There were 2,094 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday.
The CA Department of Public Health says the 7-day positivity rate is 1.3%.
There have been 60,265,800 tests conducted in California.
There have been 60,625 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
April 30, 2021
9:15 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. administers more than 1M vaccines
Contra Costa County has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines -- that's several weeks ahead of its July 4th goal. Today, the county has added two temporary walk-up vaccine clinics. One is at the Pittsburg Youth Development Center. The other is at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond. No appointment is needed. The sites are only for eligible county residents. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 2.
April 29, 2021
6:30 a.m.
San Mateo Co. mass vaccination site reopens today
Starting today, a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic is re-opening at the San Mateo County Event Center. The county has received more vaccine doses from the federal government. You must work or live in San Mateo County and an appointment is required.
April 28, 2021
7:15 a.m.
San Mateo Co. mass vaccination site to reopen tomorrow
A mass vaccination site at the San Mateo County Event Center will reopen tomorrow. It closed earlier this month due to low supply. Officials say they plan to hold multiple vaccination events per week. The site is drive-thru only. Appointments are available now.
April 27, 2021
11:30 a.m.
California to follow CDC guidance on outdoor mask wearing, Newsom says
California Gov. Newsom said health officials are moving to align California's mask guidance with updates from the CDC that say vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors unless in a crowd of strangers. See the full new guidance here.
California is updating our mask mandate to align with the new CDC guidelines.
7:25 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. accepting drop-ins at most vaccination sites
Santa Clara County is accepting drop-ins at most of its vaccination sites from now until Sunday. The only exceptions are Levi's Stadium and Eastridge Mall, but even those sites are accepting same-day appointments.
April 26, 2021
9:40 a.m.
Some SF Unified students return to classes
Today San Francisco public middle and high schools are welcoming back some students for in-person learning. The school district says classrooms will reopen for "priority populations." That includes newcomer students, those demonstrating limited online engagement, homeless students, foster youth, students in public housing, and special needs students. All other middle and high schoolers won't return until the fall.
April 25, 2021
10: 40 a.m.
California's 7-day positivity rate is 1.3%, state health officials say
California recorded 1,739 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to new statistics reported by the state health department. The 7-day positivity rate is 1.3%.
There have been 59,095,717 tests conducted in California, representing an increase of 199,392 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
April 24, 2021
12 p.m.
7-day positivity rate in CA is 1.4%, state health department says
The California Department of Public Health is reporting 1,229 new cases in the state. The seven day positivity rate is 1.4%.
There have been 49 new deaths (60,135 in total). 1,765 are hospitalized while 400 are in the ICU.
On the vaccination front, 11,343,236 are fully vaccinated in the state.
April 23, 2021
2 p.m.
CDC panel recommends resuming Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 10-4 with on abstention to allow the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus vaccine to go back into use. Get the full story here.
5:10 a.m.
Coliseum vaccination site temporarily closed to pedestrians
The Oakland Coliseum vaccination site has temporarily switched to drive-up only. Alameda County Health officials say the Pedestrian Village served an important function, but people weren't using it as much as they planned. According to BART, which offered free rides for people to get shots, walk-up appointments will resume on May 3.
April 21, 2021
San Mateo Co. to get increase in COVID vaccine
San Mateo County is expected to get an increase in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks. It follows weeks of supply constraints. This week, the county received around 31,000 doses. Projections from Blue Shield of California show that the county's weekly vaccine supply could triple by the end of June. Despite the restraints, as of Monday, 63% of the county's eligible population had received at least one dose.
April 20, 2021
11 a.m.
No annual 4/20 celebration on SF's Hippie Hill again this year
The annual 4/20 celebration on Hippie Hill has been canceled and the city is telling people to stay home. Crews put up fences around Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park. This is the second year 4/20 has been canceled because of pandemic restrictions on large gatherings.
5:25 a.m.
Maryland plant temporarily plant halts J&J vaccine
A Maryland plant has temporarily stopped the production of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is looking into a mistake at the facility. It comes less than a week after the distribution was paused to investigate a handful of cases of a rare blood clotting disorder.
April 19, 2021
8 a.m.
Oakland Unified reaches tentative agreement for all students to return this fall
Oakland Unified has reached a tentative agreement for all students to return to in-person learning this fall. The district announced a deal with its teachers union late last night. Teachers still have to vote to approve the plan. The announcement comes as more students return to the classroom. Starting today, in-person learning is available for pre-K through grade 6 and priority students in higher grades. Previously, in-person learning was happening for pre-K through second grade. Families can opt out of sending their child and continue distance learning.
April 18, 2021
11 a.m.
Breed says SF music, entertainment venues can apply for grants starting April 21
Mayor London Breed announced that applications for San Francisco's $3 million music and entertainment venue fund will open April 21. Venues can apply here.
1:30p.m.
More than 10 million fully vaccinated in CA, 7-day positivity rate 1.5% in CA
More than 10 million people have been vaccinated in California, according to the California Department of Public Health.
The CDPH says 10,149,469 people have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, April 17. The 7-day positivity rate in California is 1.5%.
California has 3,616,779 confirmed cases to date. There were 2,667 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday. The 7-day positivity rate is 1.5%. There have been 57,733,460 tests conducted in California.
12:30p.m.
Oakland A's and Minnesota Twins game on Monday postponed
The Oakland A's announced on Sunday its game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday has been postponed. The A's tweeted it will allow for continued COVID-19 testing and contract tracing involving members of the Twins organizations.
April 17, 2021
7:05 a.m.
CA COVID positivity rate is now down to 1.7%
California's COVID-19 positivity rate is now down to 1.7% and more than 52% of residents in the state have been at least partially vaccinated. According to federal numbers, California ranks 11th among all states in vaccinations.
April 16, 2021
12:28 p.m.
San Jose Sharks set date to welcome fans back to SAP Center
The San Jose Sharks announced today that SAP Center at San Jose will re-open to a limited number of fans beginning Mon., April 26 when the Sharks host the Arizona Coyotes. It will mark the first time since March 8, 2020 that SAP Center has hosted an event with members of the general public in attendance. Everyone 24 months and older entering SAP Center is required to provide proof of a negative COVID test or proof of receiving a complete COVID-19 vaccination, with the final dose received at least two weeks prior to the day of the game.
6:45 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. plans to open pop-up walk-in vaccination sites
Contra Costa County is planning several pop-up walk-in vaccination sites over the next few weeks. The sites will be held at Antioch Community Center on Lone Tree Way in Antioch and the Veterans Memorial Hall on 23rd Street in Richmond. Anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in the county can go. Up to 700 vaccinations a day will be given.
April 15, 2021
12:45 p.m.
Alameda County Fair being rescheduled for October
The Alameda County Fair has been rescheduled for Oct. 22 through Oct. 31 this year with safety measures in place amid the ongoing pandemic. It's anticipated that guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance and there will be attendance limits. Guests will also most likel ybe required to wear masks and have their temperature checked when entering the fair.
The fairgrounds will continue to be the site of a community COVID-19 vaccination site through the end of June.
8:15 a.m.
It's a big day for California in the fight against COVID-19 -- anyone 16 and older is now eligible to receive a vaccination. Officials say the appointment website has been upgraded to handle an influx of users.
April 14, 2021
10:45 a.m.
SF to reopen and expand additional businesses and activities
Starting tomorrow, San Francisco will reopen and expand additional activities that are allowed by the state for counties assigned to the orange tier. These activities include indoor live-audience events and performances and private events such as conferences and receptions. In alignment with the State's guidelines, San Francisco will also expand the number of individuals allowed to participate in indoor and outdoor social gatherings and will loosen some restrictions on other activities, including dining, outdoor bars, retail, and recreation.
8:20 a.m.
A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salinas Sport Complex, 1034 North Main St., Salinas, officials announced. The clinic, sponsored by the Salinas Fire Department in conjunction with Pinnacle Health Care, will offer the Moderna vaccine. Participants must pre-register for a time slot and bring a completed COVID-19 vaccine screen and consent form, a valid driver's license and a copy of their health insurance card (both front and back). Appointments for the second dose will be handled in the same manner and will occur 28 days later at the same location. To register for the first dose click here.
April 13, 2021
3:00 p.m.
Santa Clara County expands vaccine eligibility to 16+
Santa Clara County officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they have opened up thousands of additional vaccine appointments and expanded eligibility to people 16 and older effective immediately. Those interested in getting vaccinated are encouraged to schedule appointments through the County's website sccfreevax.org.
2:30 p.m.
SF expands vaccine eligibility to 16+
San Francisco health officials announced that people 16 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, two days ahead of the state expanding eligibility to that group. Newly-eligible people are encouraged to visit this page to find links to schedule appointments.
12 p.m.
4/20 celebration in SF"s Golden Gate Park canceled
This year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has been canceled this year amid the ongoing pandemic, the mayor announced. Hippie Hill and Robin Williams Meadow will be fenced off.
11:15 a.m.
California orders pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on US recommendation
California state officials directed counties and other providers to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as recommended by the federal government as agencies examine a possible and rare side effect that can cause blood clots. The governor's office also said on social media that vaccine supply "will not be significantly impacted" and that the pause will not affect plans to open vaccination to all eligible teens and adults as scheduled on Thursday or its broader plan to reopen California's economy in mid-June.
11 a.m.
Marin, Alameda counties pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Marin County is joining San Francisco, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties in pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say that J&J accounts for less than 3% of their cumulative vaccine allocation. This temporary halt will impact mobile operations, which will resume use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Alameda County also announced its pausing the use of the vaccine.
9 a.m.
SF health officials pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Following today's announcement from the CDC and FDA, San Francisco announced it will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The city says that, to date, they have administered 31,831 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to SF residents with no known cases of blood clotting.
8:30 a.m.
Contra Costa Co., San Mateo Co. officials pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Contra Costa County health officials announced they're temporarily pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. "Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is a very small part of Contra Costa's vaccine allocation from the state and federal governments and CCHS does not anticipate cancelling any of its vaccination appointments at this time," officials said Tuesday in a press release.
Officials also added, "CCHS is not aware of any reported cases of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine in the county that were inconsistent with those documented during the extensive clinical trials conducted to ensure the safety of all vaccines used in the U.S."
San Mateo County officials also announced on Tuesday that they're pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Read more about the halt in distribution here.
6 a.m.
Vaccination site to open at Marin Co. Fairgrounds
A new vaccination site is opening today at the Marin County Fairgrounds. Health officials hope to vaccinate up to 3,600 people a day, depending on supply. Appointments are required.
5 a.m.
FDA and CDC call for 'pause' on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The CDC and FDA are calling for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. It comes after six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot.
April 12, 2021
8 a.m.
Salesforce to reopen SF office in May
Salesforce announced Monday that it will be reopening Salesforce Tower for employees starting in May. At the same time, Salesforce will open offices in Palo Alto and Irvine, with more in the coming months. Employees will still have the option to work from home through at least Dec. 31. The company will also donate$1.5 million to address homelessness
