Coronavirus Impact: Overcrowding on San Francisco buses after MTA slashes 80% of routes

Only 17 of the city's bus lines, with the highest ridership, are currently operating, but fewer buses has created some overcrowding.
RELATED: Bay Area distilleries switch gears to produce much-needed hand sanitizer
The streets may be empty, but much of what's left of San Francisco's bus fleet, is bustling.
The social distancing that people are practicing at bus stops is often undone when they get on board. Photos taken on Wednesday show people sitting side-by-side, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder at 4 pm on the 38 Geary.
"They're too crowded!"
Sharon, who did not want to share her last name, frequently rides the bus to run errands. She demonstrated how she uses sanitizing wipes and her hood to protect her face, when she can't keep six feet of distance on Muni.
RELATED: Coronavirus supplies: 39 million N95 masks at center of fraud investigation
"If I see somebody that isn't wearing a mask or is talking too much, I just get off and walk!" she said.
Only 17 of Muni's 79 bus lines are running right now, which is just 20% of the city's transit lines. But, with 100,000 people still riding every day, it means there just isn't enough space to maintain social distance on the few buses that are left in service.
"Service will be unreliable, there will be many missed runs and we're going to need a lot of patience in order to get through," said SFMTA's Director of Transportation, Jeffrey Tumlin, in a recorded message this week.
Tumlin predicted problems when 40% of Muni operators were unable to show up to work this week.
RELATED: California man battling COVID-19 shares his experience -- 'I was terrified'
"Many of our frontline workers who are members of vulnerable populations or who have vulnerable people at home, they've increasingly needed to stay home in order to stay healthy and safe."
Even with fewer routes, Tumlin says every San Franciscan is within a mile of a bus stop, but that's a long walk with groceries, or kids, or if you're disabled.
"The word was that they were be coming up with alternatives, probably an increase in paratransit or working with other agencies to try to make up for the loss," said ABC7 news contributor and Chronicle insider, Phil Matier.
Matier pointed out another solution that SFMTA has been fighting for years.
"I think if this proves one thing, it's that like it or not, cars are still needed."
And now, even MTA is asking people stay off public transportation and walk, bike, or yes, even drive.
The 17 core Muni routes that will remain in service, with some modifications include:
- N Judah Bus
- L Taraval Bus
- T Third Bus
- 1 California
- 8 Bayshore
- 9 San Bruno
- 14 Mission
- 14R Mission Rapid
- 19 Polk
- 22 Fillmore
- 24 Divisadero
- 25 Treasure Island
- 29 Sunset
- 38 Geary
- 38R Geary Rapid
- 44 O'Shaughnessy
- 49 Van Ness/Mission
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19