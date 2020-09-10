Despite 'widespread' coronavirus transmission, some Marin County schools reopen for in-person instruction

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Fifteen Marin County schools were allowed to reopen for in-person instruction Tuesday after receiving a waiver from the state. This despite Marin County is listed as purple, which is the worst category on the state's 4-tier reopening blueprint, indicating widespread coronavirus transmission.One of the school's allowed to reopen was Lycee Francais in Sausalito.Children running in the school playground, a site many welcomed as the school reopened after being shut down since March due to COVID-19." Everybody was equally excited to actually be back to some type of normal," said Agnes Hogan, communications director for the school.Part of their daily requirements include wearing masks, temperatures checks, and frequently washing their hands.Everyone was tested last week before returning to in-person learning. Teachers will continue to be tested on a monthly basis. The smaller children are kept in pods of about 10 to 12 kids. The older students are kept six-feet apart in the classroom.The school has been working on these protocols since June and refining them all summer long. They were granted a waiver from Marin County Public Health Officer."It's always one thing to have the theory down but even this morning just with the flow of the parents we could see ways to make things smoother and but everything went well," added Hogan.While the vast majority of the students returned for in-person learning, the school is still offering remote learning for parents who choose to keep their children at home."However we know that it's not quite the same. So we'll do everything we can and that is recommended by health officials so we can welcome the students safely," explained Hogan.If Marin County can move from purple to red status the Public Health Department says all schools here will be able to reopen without a waiver.