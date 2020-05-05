Drive-in movie theaters reopen in Bay Area with new rules amid coronavirus pandemic

Unlike traditional movie theaters where moviegoers sit next to one another under an auditorium, drive-in theaters provide an isolated experience perfect for enjoying a movie from the comfort of your vehicle, especially in a time of pandemic when it's crucial to keep your distance.
West Wind Drive-In Theaters announced on its website that they are reopening 4 of their theaters across California, including two in the Bay Area.
The San Jose, Concord, Sacramento and Glendale theaters to reopen come with "strict" rules the company said on their Facebook page.
"We are open but with STRICT rules!!" the post on May 5 read. "If you're sick STAY HOME!"
Here are West Wind Drive-in Theaters' new rules listed from their website:
New to drive-in movies? The company posted on Facebook a couple of tips for a great experience.
You can view movie times and showings on West Wind Drive-in's website here.
Prices vary by location, but General Admission is $8.25, $1.75 per youth ages 5 to 11 years old and children under 4 are free, the company says.
West Wind Solano Drive-in is located in Concord on 1611 Solano Way, and the West Wind Capitol Drive-in in San Jose is located on 3630 Hillcap Ave.
