Bay Area youth athletic coaches can get vaccinated, depending on the county

According to one Bay Area health official, the state vaccine guidelines as they relate to student care and education, are up to the counties to interpret.
MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- In the past few weeks, youth sports have returned to the Bay Area. Now, coaches are starting to get vaccinated.

"I'm really glad to be back out here practicing with my friends," said Marin high school student and rugby player, Wyatt O'Connor.

"I feel comfortable being outdoors with masks on, I'm not worried about it, but really happy that we can get vaccinated," said John Vantress, who is a parent and volunteer coach for the Marin Highlanders Youth Rugby Club. He just found out that because of his role in student activities, he's eligible for a vaccine.

"I have not been vaccinated yet, but I do have an appointment Saturday," said Vantress. "I hope everybody gets vaccinated."

"I feel a lot more comfortable with the coaches being vaccinated and it's a safer environment," said O'Connor.

According to one Bay Area health official, the state vaccine guidelines as they relate to student care and education, are up to the counties to interpret.

Counties like San Francisco, Marin say that all youth coaches are eligible for a vaccine, whether or not they work at a school. But other Bay Area Counties, like San Mateo, Napa, and Solano are indicating that right now only coaches who are affiliated with a school are eligible for the vaccine.

"Teachers, coaches, they're in line to get it right now," said Patrick Walsh, the football coach at Serra High School in San Mateo. He's also the co-founder of youth sports organization, Next Level Sports.

As a school coach in San Mateo, Walsh is eligible for a vaccine.

Kate Larsen: "Will you be getting the vaccine as a coach?"

Patrick Walsh: "Probably not, not right now, no."

"If people choose to get a vaccine, I support it 100%. If people choose not to get a vaccine, I support that 100%," explained Walsh.

Walsh points out that while testing is part of the guidelines for youth athletics in California, vaccines are not. "Youth sports are allowed to be played and are being played indoor, outdoor.... In the guidance from the California Department of Public Health, there was no guidance at all associated with vaccines for students or coaches."

