ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: 37 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Hayward's St. Rose Hospital, CEO says

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- More than three dozen healthcare workers at a Hayward hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly all of them are from the same department.The news has been distressing for healthcare workers at St. Rose Hospital as some fear they could also become sick.ABC7 News I-TEAM Reporter Melanie Woodrow spoke directly to the hospital's CEO about how they are handling these cases.St. Rose hospital, an independent nonprofit community hospital in Hayward, confirmed 37 healthcare workers out of its 780 employees have currently tested positive for COVID-19."It's honestly something that we all fear, a lot of us have babies at home," said Emergency Department Registered Nurse Estella Evans. Evans is the hospital's nursing representative for the California Nurses Association."I love what I do, hold on, I need a second sorry," said Evans tearing up."I love what I do and I have no problem taking care of sick people but the biggest fear is that my child could get it," Evans continued.26 of the healthcare workers who tested positive are in the medical/surgical/telemetry unit. Two are in departments that interact with that unit. The other nine are in departments that have occasional, incidental contact with that unit.Patients admitted to the medical/surgical/telemetry unit are generally patients who have had surgery or have been diagnosed with an acute condition or medical problem.The hospital's CEO, Aman Dhuper tells the I-TEAM, St. Rose Hospital has extensive protocols in place, including the use of PPE and daily screening of all individuals involved in the delivery of patient care.Also, it does not have evidence that any staff became infected as a result of providing patient care at St. Rose.St. Rose hospital says the healthcare workers have been placed on leave per the CDC's recommended isolation period. So far, 12 have returned to work.The hospital is working with Alameda County's infectious disease specialists to implement appropriate measures at the hospital to maintain safety."We still have been waiting for responses and changes in our hospital," said Evans.Evans says St. Rose Hospital needs to do more."Give us the support we need to do our job, to be safe, to have enough staff to take care of these critical patients that are coming in," said Evans.