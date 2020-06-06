ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: 37 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Hayward's St. Rose Hospital, CEO says

The news has been distressing for healthcare workers at St. Rose Hospital as some fear they could also become sick.
Reopening California: State to allow schools, gyms, bars to begin resuming operations next week
ABC7 News I-TEAM Reporter Melanie Woodrow spoke directly to the hospital's CEO about how they are handling these cases.
St. Rose hospital, an independent nonprofit community hospital in Hayward, confirmed 37 healthcare workers out of its 780 employees have currently tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's honestly something that we all fear, a lot of us have babies at home," said Emergency Department Registered Nurse Estella Evans. Evans is the hospital's nursing representative for the California Nurses Association.
"I love what I do, hold on, I need a second sorry," said Evans tearing up.
"I love what I do and I have no problem taking care of sick people but the biggest fear is that my child could get it," Evans continued.
Reopening California: Here's everything allowed to open (and what we're still waiting on)
26 of the healthcare workers who tested positive are in the medical/surgical/telemetry unit. Two are in departments that interact with that unit. The other nine are in departments that have occasional, incidental contact with that unit.
Patients admitted to the medical/surgical/telemetry unit are generally patients who have had surgery or have been diagnosed with an acute condition or medical problem.
The hospital's CEO, Aman Dhuper tells the I-TEAM, St. Rose Hospital has extensive protocols in place, including the use of PPE and daily screening of all individuals involved in the delivery of patient care.
Also, it does not have evidence that any staff became infected as a result of providing patient care at St. Rose.
St. Rose hospital says the healthcare workers have been placed on leave per the CDC's recommended isolation period. So far, 12 have returned to work.
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
The hospital is working with Alameda County's infectious disease specialists to implement appropriate measures at the hospital to maintain safety.
"We still have been waiting for responses and changes in our hospital," said Evans.
Evans says St. Rose Hospital needs to do more.
"Give us the support we need to do our job, to be safe, to have enough staff to take care of these critical patients that are coming in," said Evans.
Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions