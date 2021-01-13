COVID-19 vaccine

Nursing students in San Mateo Co. will soon be COVID-19 vaccinators, helping cut down backlog

By
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Nursing students in San Mateo County will soon start helping administer coronavirus vaccines following ABC7's push to get the state involved.

"It's a huge, huge relief," said Janis Wisherop, the interim director for the nursing program at College of San Mateo or CSM. "I don't cry much, but I've had some healthy cries in being grateful."

RELATED: Levi's Stadium could become mass COVID-19 vaccination center, officials say

Wisherop contacted the ABC7 I-Team with a problem.

"We have the students out there ready to work," she said. "But, the county won't respond."

In her role, Wisherop oversees 100 nursing students who are qualified to administer vaccines and need to complete clinical hours. But, she says over the past four months the San Mateo County Health Dept. never got back to her requests. Following our story, that's changing.

"The announcement got everybody's attention," she said. "It got that ball rolling, it was really instrumental, and I'm really grateful."

VIDEO: CA trying to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Gov. Gavin Newsom says
EMBED More News Videos

As another California region reaches near-zero remaining ICU capacity, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is taking an "all hands on deck" approach to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.



Wisherop says the plan is to have CSM become the next mass vaccination site in the county. She hopes to have 10 to 15 vaccination stations inside the school auditorium to allow for at least 1,000 doses to be administered per day. The county is expected to review the plan for CSM's vaccination site on Friday. If approved, it could open starting next week.

"That exposure will help get many counties engaging with nursing programs and other allied health programs," she said.

Wisherop noted other nursing programs at Santa Rosa Junior College in Sonoma County and De Anza College in Santa Clara County are now allowing students to start administering vaccines. She hopes the rest of the state will follow suit.

RELATED: SF tech CEO proposes distribution plan that would 'vaccinate the entire country in 30-45 days'

ABC7 asked the Governor on Tuesday.

"We've been in touch with the state board of registered nursing with hopes to allow 30,000 nursing students, who've just been trained and certified to help administer vaccines, to help aide the backlog. Would you consider that?" ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked.

"Yes, in fact, enthusiastically so," Newsom said. "Our fire agencies and our nursing schools will be essential and critical."

California's Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly agreed.

"This is a perfect way to match both that experience and support the state in the fight against COVID," Ghaly said referring to nursing students.

RELATED: Nationwide nursing shortage hits CA, Bay Area hospitals

Sharon Goldfarb, the President of the California Association of Associate Degree Nursing is worried it will be all talk.

"We really want it to be more than just a soundbite," Goldfarb said. "We want the details of how, when, where, and who."

It's crucial help as California's distribution backlog is widening.

2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been shipped to the state, yet only 26 percent have been used. That's down from 31 percent reported Tuesday, according to state data.

Gov. Newsom announced this week 14 new vaccinator categories including a variety of specific healthcare roles like physician assistants, nurse midwives, and psychiatric technicians. This is in addition to pharmacists, dentists, and 15 National Guard strike teams.

The California Department of Public Health told ABC7 they are working on how nursing students will be recruited to help administer vaccines moving forward.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomvaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemichospitalsnursescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19san mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Tech CEO offers to raise funds for mass vaccination site in SF
SF mayor explains 'complicated' vaccine distribution plan
Levi's Stadium could become mass COVID-19 vaccination center
Check your place in line for the COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
13 CA counties can exit stay-at-home order immediately
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
House approves resolution calling to remove Trump
Tech CEO offers to raise funds for mass vaccination site in SF
CA Democrats launch effort to discredit Newsom recall campaign
CA lifting stay-home order for Sacramento region
Show More
SF mayor explains 'complicated' vaccine distribution plan
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
Levi's Stadium could become mass COVID-19 vaccination center
FBI offers $30K for info to arrest man with Bay Area ties
SoCal urges residents to 'mask up' even at home
More TOP STORIES News