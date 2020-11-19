Coast Guard cutter forced to return to Alameda after 11 crew members tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Stratton was forced to return to its homeport in Alameda Wednesday after 11 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.The Stratton was on deployment. It had departed for the Eastern Pacific at the end of October.Prior to leaving, crew members were required to self-quarantine and pass two COVID-19 tests.Now, the sick crew members are all again quarantining.The Coast Guard says they have mild symptoms.The rest of the crew is also being tested.