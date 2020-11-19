Coronavirus California

Coast Guard cutter forced to return to Alameda after 11 crew members tested positive for COVID-19

Prior to leaving, crew members were required to self-quarantine and pass two COVID-19 tests.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Stratton was forced to return to its homeport in Alameda Wednesday after 11 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Stratton was on deployment. It had departed for the Eastern Pacific at the end of October.

Now, the sick crew members are all again quarantining.

The Coast Guard says they have mild symptoms.

The rest of the crew is also being tested.

