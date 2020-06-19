Are COVID-19 'liability waivers' the new norm?

Michael Finney talks to liability attorney Richard Bell about what rights consumers have in these situations.
Are novel coronavirus liability waivers something consumers can come to expect? "Very possibly they will, as long as the pandemic is still with us. But what consumers need to understand is that liability waivers -- they're only valid when a court says they're valid. Just because you sign one doesn't mean it's necessarily valid," says Bell.
Watch the video for more on what liability waivers do -- and don't do.
